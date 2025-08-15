Watch live: Trump and Putin hold press conference after crunch Ukraine talks
Watch live as Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin hold a press conference after “high stakes” talks on Ukraine in Alaska on Friday (15 August).
The Anchorage summit, which will be held at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, will mark the US president and Russian leader’s first one-on-one meeting in six years.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, who is notably absent from the discussions, said that he is “counting on America” to “open a real path toward a just peace”.
Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Friday, the US president said Putin is a “smart guy”, but if he refuses to end the war, there will be “very severe consequences".
Asked if territorial swaps are on the cards, he replied: “They will be discussed, but I've got to let Ukraine make that decision, and I think they'll make a proper decision.”
On Wednesday (13 August), after a video call with European leaders and Trump, Zelensky stressed that “the path to peace cannot be determined without Ukraine”.
Trump said if it is a “good meeting” he will call Zelensky to arrange a follow-up, but added there's a “25 per cent chance that this meeting will not be a success”.
Meanwhile, Russia has said it will assert their “clear, understandable" position in the talks, according to foreign minister Sergey Lavrov.
