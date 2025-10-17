Watch live: Trump meets Zelensky at White House after Putin’s missile warning
Watch live as Donald Trump meets Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House on Friday (17 October).
The meeting comes just hours after Vladimir Putin warned the U.S president not to give Tomahawk cruise missiles to Kyiv.
The Ukrainian president had hoped to strengthen U.S support for Kyiv on Friday, after Trump appeared to harden his stance on Putin in recent weeks.
But this progress appears to have been undone after a two-hour Trump-Putin phone call which the US president afterwards described as “very productive” with “great progress”.
Trump will now hold another in-person meeting with Putin in Budapest on an unspecified date.
The Kremlin said Putin had warned Trump that giving Kyiv Tomahawk cruise missiles - one of the most important upgrades in U.S support which Mr Zelensky has been seeking - would harm relations between Moscow and Kyiv.
Writing on X after landing in Washington, Mr Zelensky accused Moscow of “rushing to resume dialogue as soon as it hears about Tomahawks”.
