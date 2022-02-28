Ukraine war: Putin accused of using ‘cluster bombs’ to kill child and two civilians hiding in pre-school
The Russian military has been accused of using cluster bombs in an attack that killed a child and two adults hiding in a pre-school in northeastern Ukraine.
A second child was wounded in the shelling on the Sonechko nursery and kindergarten in the city of Okhtyrka.
Amnesty International said the strike may constitute a war crime.
“There is no possible justification for dropping cluster munitions in populated areas, let alone near a school,” said Agnès Callamard, Amnesty’s Secretary-General.
“It is stomach-turning to see an indiscriminate attack on a nursery and kindergarten where civilians are seeking safe haven.”
“This attack bears all the hallmarks of Russia’s use of this inherently indiscriminate and internationally-banned weapon, and shows flagrant disregard for civilian life.”
Drone video footage from the scene shows cluster munitions struck at least seven locations on or near the building, according to Amnesty.
Two injured or dead civilians are also visible.
“While I was walking down [with] my wife, there were immediate explosions,” one witness told Amnesty.
“You see, everyone is covered with blood, everything.”
“It kills me the fact it’s a kindergarten,” he said. “What’s this they shoot at? At military objects? Where are those?”
Cluster munitions scatter or release smaller munitions or bombs over a wide area. More than 100 countries have committed never to use the weapons under the Convention on Cluster Munitions, but neither Russia nor Ukraine have signed the agreement.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies