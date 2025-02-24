Watch live: Zelensky welcomes world leaders to Ukraine as Kyiv marks third anniversary of Russian invasion
Watch live as Volodymyr Zelensky welcomes world leaders to Ukraine on Monday (24 February) as Kyiv marks the third anniversary of the Russian invasion.
Zelensky earlier hailed the “absolute heroism” of Ukrainian resistance against Russia’s war as the country marks the third anniversary of the invasion.
“Three years of resistance. Three years of gratitude. Three years of absolute heroism of Ukrainians. I am proud of Ukraine! I thank everyone who defends and supports it,” he said in a post on X.
“Everyone who works for Ukraine. And may the memory of all those who gave their lives for our state and people be eternal.”
