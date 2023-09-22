For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the Canadian parliament on Friday, 22 September, as part of his unannounced visit to meet prime minister Justin Trudeau.

Late on Thursday, Mr Trudeau’s office issued a statement saying that the Ukrainian president would be visiting from Thursday to Friday.

It is Mr Zelensky’s first trip to Canada since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

He is joined by Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska - the pair were greeted by Mr Trudeau on the tarmac of the Ottawa airport on Thursday after leaving Washington, where Mr Zelensky met with Joe Biden.

The Ukrainian leader also addressed the UN annual meeting in New York on Wednesday.

The Canadian prime minister will meet with Mr Zelensky to “reiterate Canada’s ongoing military, economic, humanitarian, and development support for Ukraine,” Mr Trudeau’s office said in a statement.

The pair will participate in a signing ceremony to continue “strengthening economic ties between [the] two countries.”