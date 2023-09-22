Jump to content

Watch live: Zelensky addresses Canadian parliament in first visit since Russian invasion

Holly Patrick
Friday 22 September 2023 15:35
Comments

Watch live as Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the Canadian parliament on Friday, 22 September, as part of his unannounced visit to meet prime minister Justin Trudeau.

Late on Thursday, Mr Trudeau’s office issued a statement saying that the Ukrainian president would be visiting from Thursday to Friday.

It is Mr Zelensky’s first trip to Canada since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

He is joined by Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska - the pair were greeted by Mr Trudeau on the tarmac of the Ottawa airport on Thursday after leaving Washington, where Mr Zelensky met with Joe Biden.

The Ukrainian leader also addressed the UN annual meeting in New York on Wednesday.

The Canadian prime minister will meet with Mr Zelensky to “reiterate Canada’s ongoing military, economic, humanitarian, and development support for Ukraine,” Mr Trudeau’s office said in a statement.

The pair will participate in a signing ceremony to continue “strengthening economic ties between [the] two countries.”

