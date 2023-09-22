Watch live: Netanyahu joins world leaders for UN General Assembly debate

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as world leaders arrive for the fourth day of the high-level General Debate at the UN General Assembly (UNGA) on Friday, 22 September in New York.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is among those attending the debate today, alongside world leaders from 15 other nations.

UNGA is the main policy-making organ of the UN, comprised of all member states who take part in multilateral discussion of international issues covered by the Charter of the United Nations.

Today's meeting comes after Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the UNGA, asking for further support in Ukraine's war with Russia.

On Wednesday, a Russian official clashed with the Albanian prime minister at the UN Security Council over the Ukrainian president taking the floor.

Vassily Nebenzia objected to the Ukrainian president speaking at the meeting, to which Edi Rama responded: "There is a solution for this... you stop the war and President Zelensky will not take the floor."

Later on in the discussion there was a further clash, when the Russian official accused Mr Rama of "providing political assessments," to which Mr Rama responded: "Don't provoke me."