Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Live view of Caracus in Venezuela as Trump confirms US strikes and says President Maduro has been captured

Close

Watch a live view of Caracus on Saturday (3 January) after Donald Trump confirmed a US attack on Venezuela and claimed the country’s president Nicolas Maduro had been captured.

At least seven explosions and low-flying aircraft were seen in Venezuela’s capital in the early hours of Saturday morning, as the Venezuelan government said attacks took place on civilian and military installations in Caracas, Miranda, Aragua and La Guaira.

In a Truth Social post hours after the attack, the US president said: “The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country.

Venezuela said it rejected “military aggression” by the US, and said the goal of the attack is to “take possession of Venezuelan oil and minerals”.

The blasts come after US president Donald Trump threatened for months that he could start ordering strikes on targets on Venezuelan soil, following multiple attacks on boats the US claim are drug-smuggling.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in