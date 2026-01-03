Live view of Caracus in Venezuela as Trump confirms US strikes and says President Maduro has been captured
Watch a live view of Caracus on Saturday (3 January) after Donald Trump confirmed a US attack on Venezuela and claimed the country’s president Nicolas Maduro had been captured.
At least seven explosions and low-flying aircraft were seen in Venezuela’s capital in the early hours of Saturday morning, as the Venezuelan government said attacks took place on civilian and military installations in Caracas, Miranda, Aragua and La Guaira.
In a Truth Social post hours after the attack, the US president said: “The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country.
Venezuela said it rejected “military aggression” by the US, and said the goal of the attack is to “take possession of Venezuelan oil and minerals”.
The blasts come after US president Donald Trump threatened for months that he could start ordering strikes on targets on Venezuelan soil, following multiple attacks on boats the US claim are drug-smuggling.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks