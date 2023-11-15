Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Enchanting display of colour at Dublin Zoo for Wild Lights spectacular

The Wild Lights event runs until January.

Cillian Sherlock
Wednesday 15 November 2023 12:59
The Wild Lights silk lantern exhibition at Dublin Zoo (Niall Carson/PA)
The Wild Lights silk lantern exhibition at Dublin Zoo (Niall Carson/PA)
(PA Wire)

A dazzling and spectacular display of colour has returned to Dublin Zoo as part of the award-winning Wild Lights event.

Visitors are invited to discover the “secret life of Dublin Zoo at night” and see an enchanting display of “magic and wonder”.

This year’s display includes fairies, mythical creatures, vibrantly coloured animals, a gnome village and a “dreamlike” candy land, all lit up as beautiful silk lanterns.

On arrival, visitors will be invited to choose their own adventure from a choice of three pathways to explore first.

Dr Christoph Schwitzer, director of Dublin Zoo, said: “Visitors will get a unique insight into the magical happenings that take place when the sun goes down and our nocturnal creatures come to life.

“We’re really looking forward to seeing the look of wonder on children’s faces as they turn every corner, and we think adults will be equally awestruck too.”

Wild Lights will open to the public every day from Thursday November 16 until January from 5pm – 9pm, excluding Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and St Stephen’s Day.

Admission to Wild Lights will be 24.50 euro for adults and 20 euro for children.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in