Witness appeal issued after man dies in Roscommon crash

A man has died following a crash in Co Roscommon.

The single-vehicle crash happened shortly after 9.30am on Friday on the N61 at Ballybay, near Kiltoom.

The man, the driver of the car, was in his 40s.

He received treatment at the scene but was later pronounced dead.

His body has been taken to the mortuary at Roscommon University Hospital and a post-mortem is expected to take place soon.

The road remains closed and gardai have put diversions in place.

Forensic investigators are currently at the scene.

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to the crash.