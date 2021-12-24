Woman dies after assault in Co Wicklow

A man in his 40s has been arrested.

Cate McCurry
Friday 24 December 2021 18:22
Gardai are investigating (PA)
Gardai are investigating (PA)
(PA Archive)

A woman in her 40s has died after she was assaulted at a house in Co Wicklow.

The woman was attacked at a property in Park Na Sillogue Court, Enniskerry, on Friday at approximately 4pm.

Gardai said she was pronounced dead at the scene and they have launched an investigation into the incident.

A man in his 40s has been arrested and was taken to Bray Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The scene is currently sealed off while a technical examination is being carried out by the Garda Technical Bureau.

Recommended

The office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be conducted at a later date, gardai said.

Gardai said they are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

They have appealed to anyone with information in relation to the incident to contact them, particularly anyone who was in the Park Na Sillogue area of Bray between 3pm and 4pm on Friday.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in