Watch live: World Economic Outlook released at IMF and World Bank spring meetings

Holly Patrick
Tuesday 11 April 2023 14:06
Watch live as the World Economic Outlook is released at the 2023 Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group (WBG) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday, 11 April.

IMF chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas will present the financial agency’s latest global growth projections and key policy recommendations in Washington DC.

The announcement comes amid concerns over high inflation rates and slow global growth.

The IMF has predicted that global growth will be “around 3 percent” per year for the next five years, according to IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva.

It is the worst medium-term outlook in 33 years.

In a speech in Washington DC, Ms Georgieva highlighted that the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and its disruption of the supply of oil and other materials, was to blame for slow economic growth.

