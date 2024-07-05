Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSupport Now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

AP Week in Pictures: Global

The Associated Press
Friday 05 July 2024 05:05

AP Week in Pictures: Global

Show all 25

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

June 28-July 4, 2024

Some 200,000 music fans gathered at Worthy Farm in the southwest of England for the Glastonbury Festival. For the first time since the festival started in 1970, two female acts performed the headline spots on the main stage on two of the three nights.

French voters propelled the far-right National Rally to a strong lead in first-round legislative elections.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that former presidents have broad immunity from prosecution.

Hurricane Beryl left destruction in the eastern Caribbean and weakened as it moved toward Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula.

The LGBTQ+ Pride month of June reached its rainbow-filled grand finale, bringing revelers to the streets for marquee parades across the world.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images published in the past week by The Associated Press.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City and photojournalist Fatima Shbair.

____

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in