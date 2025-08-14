Wrexham smashes its transfer record by signing Broadhead in a deal worth up to $13.5M

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wrexham’s spending moved into a new stratosphere Thursday when the team owned by Hollywood celebrities signed winger Nathan Broadhead from Ipswich in a club-record deal that could reportedly reach 10 million pounds ($13.50 million).

It took the Welsh club’s outlay in the transfer market to more than 20 million pounds ($27 million) in this window as Wrexham reshapes its squad for life in the second-tier Championship following an unprecedented three straight promotions.

The 27-year-old Wales international is a former Wrexham academy player and a versatile forward who was a fringe player at Ipswich in the Premier League last season.

“He’s a local boy who had a real desire to come and play for his hometown club," Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson said in the team's announcement.

Among Wrexham’s other signings over the last couple of months is former England defender Conor Coady and New Zealand international Liberato Cacace. Lewis O'Brien also joined from Nottingham Forest for what was reportedly a club-record fee of around 3 million pounds ($4 million).

Wrexham, which started its Championship campaign last weekend with a 2-1 loss at Southampton after conceding two late goals, is owned by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney and has gained outside investment via the New York-based Allyn family.

It is also the subject of the Emmy-winning “Welcome to Wrexham” documentary, which takes viewers behind the scenes at the club and has boosted the team's global appeal primarily because of the presence of Reynolds.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer