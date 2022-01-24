Monthlong pandemic lockdown lifted on China's Xi'an
Authorities have lifted a monthlong pandemic lockdown on the northern Chinese city of Xi'an and its 13 million residents
Authorities have lifted a monthlong pandemic lockdown on the northern Chinese city of Xi’an and its 13 million residents.
The announcement Monday followed the restart of commercial flights from the city the day before.
Xi’an has been a cornerstone of the ruling Communist Party’s “zero tolerance” strategy toward COVID-19 that mandates lockdowns, travel restrictions and mass testing whenever a case is discovered.
Xi’an is about 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) southwest of Beijing where the Winter Olympics open Feb. 4.
Access to the city was suspended Dec. 22 following an outbreak attributed to the delta variant of the coronavirus.
Meanwhile, the 2 million residents of one Beijing district have been ordered to undergo testing following a series of infections.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.