Hong Kong confirms Chinese leader Xi's visit for anniversary
Hong Kong police have confirmed that Chinese president Xi Jinping will visit the city this week for the 25th anniversary of the former British colony’s return to Chinese rule
Hong Kong police confirmed Tuesday that Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit the city this week for the 25th anniversary of the former British colony’s return to Chinese rule.
Xi will attend a number of official events, including the inaugural ceremony for Hong Kong’s next government, a police official said at a news conference.
Xi’s visit to Hong Kong will be his first trip outside of mainland China since the coronavirus pandemic took hold 2 1/2 years ago. It comes as Hong Kong is facing a new spike in infections following what was its worst outbreak earlier this year.
