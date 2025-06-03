Xu Qiliang, former top Chinese general close to Xi, dies in Beijing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Xu Qiliang, a former air force general who was reportedly close to Chinese leader Xi Jinping, has died at age 75, according to the Defense MInistry.

Xu had been a vice commissioner of the body that overseas the People’s Liberation Army, the military branch of China’s ruling Communist Party, during Xi’s first few years in government.

China’s ultimate leader was at the time incorporating the army and navy into leadership bodies long dominated by the land forces.

Xu was an “excellent Communist Party of China member, a time-tested and loyal communist soldier, a proletarian military strategist, and an outstanding leader of the People’s Liberation Army,” said a statement issued by the ministry.

Xu joined the PLA in 1966 just as China was plunged into the violent decade-long Cultural Revolution under Communist China’s founder Mao Zedong.

After climbing the ranks, Xu wielded considerable influence as a vice chairman of the Central Military Commission without, it appears, falling afoul of China's party anti-corruption forces, who brought down several other high ranking retired and serving military leaders, including two former defense ministers. China has offered no information on the situation involving the pair, stirring rumors of a major shakeup in the ranks concerning corruption or spying for the U.S..

China has not fought a major campaign since the 1950-53 Korean War, so Xu built his career largely on his adherence to the party line and fealty to the leader of the time, who like Xi now, serves as chairman of the Central Military Commission.

In a February 2018 report, the official Xinhua News Agency quoted Xu as calling on the Chinese army to “thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the 19th party National Congress and President Xi Jinping’s strategy for strengthening the military.”

Xu also helped oversee the PLA's transformation into a modern fighting force, eliminating its Cold War-era jets for stealth fighters and nuclear bombers.

Xu also met with foreign delegations, including then-U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis in 2018, with whom he discussed “the importance of substantive military-to-military contacts to reduce risk and strategic uncertainty.” Relations between the militaries have since nose-dived, along with relations in general.