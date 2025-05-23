Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

4 dead and 17 trapped in landslides in southwestern China

Landslides have struck a rural area in China’s southwestern Guizhou province, killing four people and leaving 17 others trapped in the debris

Via AP news wire
Friday 23 May 2025 03:33 BST

Landslides in a rural area in China's southwestern Guizhou province have killed at least four people with 17 others still missing in the debris, state media said.

Two bodies were found in Changshi township on Thursday, and two others in nearby Qingyang village, where a landslide buried 19 people from eight households, according to state-run Xinhua News Agency.

Most of Guowa township, where Qingyang is located, had lost power after the landslides, a local newspaper reported.

A resident told state media that it had rained all night. A drone video of the area showed a large swathe of brown earth that cut through the green slope of the hilly terrain.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in