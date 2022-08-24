Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Subway Series draws record viewers for Mets on SNY

A 4-2 loss to the Yankees in the Subway Series finale was the Mets’ most-viewed game in the 17-year history of the SNY network

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 24 August 2022 22:31
Mets Yankees Baseball
Mets Yankees Baseball
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A 4-2 loss to the Yankees in the Subway Series finale was the Mets' most-viewed game in the 17-year history of the SNY network.

The game between first-place teams at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night was seen by 817,516 viewers, SNY said Wednesday. That topped the previous high of 806,047 for the final game at Shea Stadium on Sept. 28, 2008.

The second Subway Series game was not televised by the Yankees' YES network and the Yankees' broadcast was available as a stream on Amazon Prime, which has not released viewer figures for its Yankees games.

The Yankees' 4-2 win on Monday night was seen by nearly 1.1 million viewers on television: 617,000 on YES and 458,452 for the Mets’ broadcast on over-the-air WPIX.

___

Recommended

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in