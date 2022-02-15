'Yellowstone' saga expands with '1932' prequel on Paramount+
The hit series “Yellowstone” is becoming a mothership with yet another prequel
The hit series “Yellowstone” is becoming a mothership with yet another prequel.
The Paramount+ streaming service said it has ordered the series “1932,” about the roots of the Dutton ranching family first introduced in the contemporary drama "Yellowstone.”
The cast and release date for “1932” were not announced. The new chapter will focus on the Duttons during Prohibition and the Great Depression, Paramount+ said.
The first prequel, “1883” is in its first season and will be back for a second, the service said Tuesday. Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are among the stars.
Kevin Costner leads the cast of “Yellowstone,” which launched creator-producer Taylor Sheridan's western expansion saga on cable's Paramount Network.
“While most shows franchise near the end of their run, we seized the opportunity to franchise in real time" to foster success for both streaming and cable properties, said Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.