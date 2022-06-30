Much of northern Yellowstone park to reopen Friday

Yellowstone National Park is reopening its flood-damaged north loop at noon on Saturday, in time for the Fourth of July holiday weekend, park Superintendent Cam Sholly said Thursday.

The loop from Norris Junction to Mammoth Hot Springs, to Tower-Roosevelt, to Canyon Junction and back to Norris Junction will be open, park officials said. The loop is reopening nearly three weeks after massive flooding forced thousands to flee the park as water, rocks and mud washed out bridges and roads.

The north and northeast entrance gates at Gardiner and Cooke City remain closed and there will not be access to the Lamar Valley due to damage from flooding that began on June 12.

Services in the north loop will include general stores at Tower and Mammoth Hot Springs with gasoline at both locations.

The alternating license plate entry system also will be suspended, Sholly said.

The backcountry in the northern part of the park will remain closed due to hazardous conditions or damaged trails and bridges. Most of the park’s southern backcountry will be open to overnight use on Friday, officials said.

Visitors are urged to stay informed about park conditions by checking the park's website for updates about access and closures.

