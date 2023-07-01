Jump to content

AP's Global Week in Pictures: June 24 - June 30

Via AP news wire
Saturday 01 July 2023 09:03

AP's Global Week in Pictures: June 24 - June 30

June 24 - June 30, 2023

Life returned to normal in the Russian capital after the abortive coup mounted by mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, riot police faced off against demonstrators reacting to the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver in the Paris suburb of Nanterre, and Muslims around the world celebrated Eid al-Adha. In the world of sports, disabled swimmers took part in a test event ahead of the Asian Games in Hangzhou.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by the Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Subramoney Iyer in New Delhi, India.

