AP's Global Week in Pictures: June 24 - June 30

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

June 24 - June 30, 2023

Life returned to normal in the Russian capital after the abortive coup mounted by mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, riot police faced off against demonstrators reacting to the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver in the Paris suburb of Nanterre, and Muslims around the world celebrated Eid al-Adha. In the world of sports, disabled swimmers took part in a test event ahead of the Asian Games in Hangzhou.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by the Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Subramoney Iyer in New Delhi, India.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews/

AP Images on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AP_Images