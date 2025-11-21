New indictment accuses Yoon of manipulating investigation of South Korean marine's drowning

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

South Korea’s ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol was indicted Friday on allegations he and others tried to manipulate the investigation into a marine's drowning, in another criminal case against the ex-leader.

Yoon earlier this year was removed from office after being indicted on a rebellion charge related to his Dec. 3 martial law decree that plunged the country into political turmoil. After taking office in June, new President Lee Jae Myung appointed three independent counsels to investigate Yoon’s martial law imposition and other allegations involving him, his wife and associates.

On Friday, one of the independent counsels charged Yoon, his former defense minister and 10 other figures with abuse of power, alleging they tried to alter an investigation report on the death of Cpl. Chae Su-geun, who died during a search-and-rescue operation for flood victims in 2023.

The marine corps' early investigation report held one of the corps' division commanders and seven other people responsible for Chae's death. But Yoon expressed fury over the commander's inclusion, prompting top presidential and Defense Ministry officials to pressure the marine corps to revise the report to exclude the commander, assistant special counsel Choung Min-young told a briefing.

Park Jung-hun, the head of the marine corps' investigation team, defied the pressure and sent the report to police but Yoon ordered officials to retrieve the report from police and dismiss Park and investigate him on charges of insubordination, Choung said.

Choung said Park's investigation was conducted in line with law and principle, but Yoon and other indicted “systemically” committed abuse of power that “undermined fairness and independence” of the marine corps' investigation team.

Yoon, who is in jail, had no immediate comment on the indictment. He earlier reportedly denied allegations on him on the case.

The trial over charges that he masterminded a rebellion is ongoing and a verdict may come early next year. A conviction on that charge carries the possible penalty of capital punishment or life imprisonment.

Earlier this month, Yoon was indicted on charges alleging he ordered drone flights over North Korea to deliberately create military tensions and justify martial law.