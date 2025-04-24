Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

AP PHOTOS: Contestants haul heavy sacks of coal in unusual Yorkshire tradition

Jon Super
Thursday 24 April 2025 06:04 BST

Contestants in Yorkshire competed on Monday in the “World Coal Carrying Championships,” racing with heavy sacks of coal on their back. Women carried 20 kilograms (44 pounds) while men carried 50kg (110 pounds) along a 1.1-kilometer (0.68-mile) course in Ossett, Yorkshire, in a uniquely British Easter tradition.

