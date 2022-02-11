Yorkshire can host major cricket matches after ban lifted
Yorkshire cricket club can resume hosting international matches after the sport’s governing body in England lifted its suspension in recognition of the club’s “good progress” on addressing problems of racism and bullying
Yorkshire cricket club can resume hosting international matches after the sport's governing body in England lifted its suspension on Friday in recognition of the club's “good progress” on addressing problems of racism and bullying.
Yorkshire’s Headingley Stadium will now host England’s third test against New Zealand in June and a one-day international against South Africa in July.
The England and Wales Cricket Board in November suspended Yorkshire from hosting international matches as punishment for the club's “wholly unacceptable” response to the racism faced by former player Azeem Rafiq
In lifting the suspension, the ECB said it “acknowledged the hard work and good progress made by the club."
It said Yorkshire has shown a commitment to “building a culture of equity, diversity and inclusion," and that the club has committed “to identifying and tackling historic cases of discrimination.”
Friday's decision is conditional on further requirements to be made by the end of March. Those include amending club rules related to appointing board members.
