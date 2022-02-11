Yorkshire can host major cricket matches after ban lifted

Yorkshire cricket club can resume hosting international matches after the sport’s governing body in England lifted its suspension in recognition of the club’s “good progress” on addressing problems of racism and bullying

Via AP news wire
Friday 11 February 2022 14:27
Britain Yorkshire Racism
Britain Yorkshire Racism
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Yorkshire cricket club can resume hosting international matches after the sport's governing body in England lifted its suspension on Friday in recognition of the club's “good progress” on addressing problems of racism and bullying.

Yorkshire’s Headingley Stadium will now host England’s third test against New Zealand in June and a one-day international against South Africa in July.

The England and Wales Cricket Board in November suspended Yorkshire from hosting international matches as punishment for the club's “wholly unacceptable” response to the racism faced by former player Azeem Rafiq

In lifting the suspension, the ECB said it “acknowledged the hard work and good progress made by the club."

It said Yorkshire has shown a commitment to “building a culture of equity, diversity and inclusion," and that the club has committed “to identifying and tackling historic cases of discrimination.”

Recommended

Friday's decision is conditional on further requirements to be made by the end of March. Those include amending club rules related to appointing board members.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in