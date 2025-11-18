Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Huge fire in the Croatian capital destroys landmark tower

A massive fire has gutted a landmark skyscraper in downtown Zagreb, Croatia

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 18 November 2025 13:17 GMT

A huge fire broke out in a landmark skyscraper in the downtown area of the Croatian capital, Zagreb, almost completely gutting the building but leaving no casualties.

The building was known as the Vjesnik tower after a popular newspaper that was published there until some 12 years ago. The fire started near the top of the 16-floor building and quickly spread downward, preventing some 100 firefighters from entering, Croatian media said.

The building was almost completely empty when the fire broke out near midnight Monday. The fire seemed to be extinguished by midday Tuesday, although the metal and concrete construction was still smoldering.

“From what I saw on site and inside the building, the damage is unfortunately total, but I believe that the state and other owners will start the renovation of the building in this prominent location of our city as soon as possible,” Zagreb mayor Tomislav Tomasevic said.

Pieces of the building reportedly fell off due to the fire, Index portal said, adding that the fire seemed have spread through ventilation shafts.

