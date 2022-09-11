Jump to content
Outside power restored, Zaporizhzhia nuke plant shuts down

Ukraine’s atomic power operator says the last reactor at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant has been shut down after the plant was reconnected to the electricity grid

Via AP news wire
Sunday 11 September 2022 07:13
Russia Ukraine War
Russia Ukraine War

Ukraine’s atomic power operator says the last reactor at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant has been shut down after the plant was reconnected to the electricity grid.

The six-reactor Zaporizhzhia plant was disconnected from the grid last week after all its power lines were disconnected as a result of fighting in the area, and was operating in “island mode” for several days, generating electricity for crucial cooling systems from its only remaining reactor in operation.

Energoatom said that one of the power lines was restored late Saturday, allowing plant operators to shut down the last reactor.

The International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations nuclear watchdog which has staff at the Zaporizhzhia plant, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday.

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

