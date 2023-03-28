Watch live as Antony Blinken holds virtual session with Volodymyr Zelensky

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Antony Blinken holds a virtual panel session with Volodymyr Zelensky.

The session, titled "A Just and Lasting Peace in Ukraine," is being chaired by the US secretary of state.

According to officials, the virtual gathering will feature the Ukraine president, who will share his vision for his country's future.

Foreign ministers from a "regionally diverse group of countries" will also join the session to provide "various perspectives on the elements needed to end Russia’s war."

The group will discuss how to establish "durable peace in Ukraine in line with principles contained in the UN Charter."

It comes after Zelensky met with American actor Orlando Bloom, who praised the “courage and determination” of Ukrainian people during their meeting.

Zelensky also recently handed out medals to troops in southeastern Zaporizhzhia, the latest stage of his tour of frontline regions.

