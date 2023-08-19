Watch live: President Zelensky visits Sweden to strengthen support for Ukraine

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, and Swedish prime minister, Ulf Kristersson, are holding a joint press conference, with the NATO candidate offering ‘condolences’ for the ongoing Russian invasion.

“Not only do our flags have the same colours...but the relationships between our two countries go back hundreds of years”, Kristersson said during his opening statement.

It’s the first time Zelensky has visited the country since the invasion began in early 2022.

On his trip, the pair have reportedly had discussion about how ‘Sweden and the rest of the world’ can ‘support’ Ukraine going forward.

Kristersson reminded listeners that Sweden has already sent 2.2 billion euros worth of support to the country, and will continue its military support, including providing ‘spare parts and ammunition’.

“It’s my strong belief that Ukraine belongs here with us in the European family”, he said of Ukraine’s desire to join the EU.