Watch live: President Zelensky visits Sweden to strengthen support for Ukraine
Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, and Swedish prime minister, Ulf Kristersson, are holding a joint press conference, with the NATO candidate offering ‘condolences’ for the ongoing Russian invasion.
“Not only do our flags have the same colours...but the relationships between our two countries go back hundreds of years”, Kristersson said during his opening statement.
It’s the first time Zelensky has visited the country since the invasion began in early 2022.
On his trip, the pair have reportedly had discussion about how ‘Sweden and the rest of the world’ can ‘support’ Ukraine going forward.
Kristersson reminded listeners that Sweden has already sent 2.2 billion euros worth of support to the country, and will continue its military support, including providing ‘spare parts and ammunition’.
“It’s my strong belief that Ukraine belongs here with us in the European family”, he said of Ukraine’s desire to join the EU.
