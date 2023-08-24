Watch live: Zelensky makes Ukraine Independence Day address

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the nation at the award ceremony on Ukraine Independence Day.

The president’s address on Thursday 24 August comes as his country parades destroyed Russian tanks and other military hardware in Kyiv’s main street.

Zelensky started his address by stating: “The great people of the great Ukraine, celebrating today a great day — Independence Day! A holiday of free people. A holiday of strong people. A holiday of people with dignity. A holiday of equals. Ukrainian men and women. All of them. In our entire country.

“Today we celebrate the 32nd anniversary of our independence — the independence of Ukraine. This is a value for each of us. And this is what we are fighting for. And everyone is important in this fight. Because this is a fight for something that is important to everyone. An independent Ukraine.”