Watch live: Zelensky makes Ukraine Independence Day address

Lucy Leeson
Thursday 24 August 2023 10:12
Comments

Watch live as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the nation at the award ceremony on Ukraine Independence Day.

The president’s address on Thursday 24 August comes as his country parades destroyed Russian tanks and other military hardware in Kyiv’s main street.

Zelensky started his address by stating: “The great people of the great Ukraine, celebrating today a great day — Independence Day! A holiday of free people. A holiday of strong people. A holiday of people with dignity. A holiday of equals. Ukrainian men and women. All of them. In our entire country.

“Today we celebrate the 32nd anniversary of our independence — the independence of Ukraine. This is a value for each of us. And this is what we are fighting for. And everyone is important in this fight. Because this is a fight for something that is important to everyone. An independent Ukraine.”

