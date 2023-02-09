Watch live: Zelensky and Macron travel together to Brussels for EU summit

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Volodymyr Zelensky and Emmanuel Macron travel together to Brussels to take part in an EU summit.

The Ukrainian president and his French counterpart are jetting off from Paris to the Belgian capital on Thursday, 9 February.

This feed shows the scene on a Paris runway as the pair prepare to depart on their journey.

The Elysee Palace announced their trip after Zelensky embarked on his surprise trip to Europe. The summit is expected to discusss migration, the economy and, the ongoing war in Ukraine.

As part of his trip, he made his first visit to the UK since the beginning of the war nearly one year ago.

He met with King Charles III and prime minister Rishi Sunak, and made an address to MPs in parliament.

Zelensky came to Western Europe with a message - a plea for more weapons and fighter jets to help bolster his country’s defence.

