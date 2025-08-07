US pauses most visa applications from Zimbabwe in another restriction on travelers from Africa

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The United States on Thursday announced a pause on all routine visa applications for citizens of Zimbabwe, the latest restriction on travelers from Africa.

It came days after the U.S. unveiled a pilot project requiring citizens of two other African countries, Malawi and Zambia, to pay a bond of up to $15,000 for tourist or business visas. The bond will be forfeited if the applicant stays in the U.S. after their visa expires.

The State Department said the U.S. Embassy in Zimbabwe would pause all routine visa services starting Friday “while we address concerns with the Government of Zimbabwe.”

The embassy described the measure as temporary and part of the Trump administration's efforts to “prevent visa overstay and misuse.” Most diplomatic and official visas would be exempt from the pause, the U.S. said.

The U.S. has enforced new travel restrictions on citizens from several African countries under President Donald Trump's broader immigration enforcement policies.

In June, the U.S. put in place travel bans on citizens from 12 countries, seven of them in Africa. It applied heightened restrictions on seven other nations, three of them African. The U.S. has also demanded that 36 countries, the majority of them in Africa, improve their vetting of travelers or face a ban on their citizens visiting the United States.

Zimbabwe, Malawi and Zambia were all on that list of 36 countries asked to improve their citizens’ travel documentation and take steps to address the status of their nationals who are in the U.S. illegally.

“The Trump Administration is protecting our nation and our citizens by upholding the highest standards of national security and public safety through our visa process," the U.S. State Department said Thursday.

The new bond policy announced Tuesday requires Malawians and Zambians to pay bonds of $5,000, $10,000 or 15,000 as part of their application for a tourist or business visa to the U.S.

Under the program, citizens of those countries must also arrive and depart at one of three airports; Boston’s Logan International Airport, New York's JFK International Airport or Dulles International Airport near Washington D.C.

The visa bond pilot program will start on Aug. 20, the State Department said.

___

Associated Press writer Matthew Lee in Washington contributed.