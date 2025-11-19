Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

New York's mayor-elect Mamdani says city's police commissioner will continue in post

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani says the city's current police commissioner will remain in the post

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 19 November 2025 13:58 GMT

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani announced Wednesday that the city's current police commissioner will remain in the post.

Mamdani said Jessica Tisch has rooted out corruption in the upper echelons of the department and "led a department-wide focus on accountability and transparency, while delivering historic reductions in violent crime.”

Tisch has led the nation's largest police department since November 2024.

Her decision to stay on is likely to provide some level of comfort to city business leaders and others who worried that Mamdani’s past harsh rhetoric about the department during the height of Black Lives Matter protests would translate into radical changes at the NYPD.

