Elon Musk has 12 kids with three different partners but he’s managing to carve out quality time with the president-elect’s youngest son, Barron, as they gush about about planets and video games.

The two bros apparently first hit it off at the the Trump family’s Thanksgiving dinner at Mar-a-Lago, where Musk has become something of a fixture. Musk sat at Donald Trump’s table with the president-elect and his 18-year-old son. Musk and Barron got down over outer space, said Musk’s mom, Maye Musk, who was also at the holiday dinner.

“Barron and Elon were talking planets,“ she told Fox Buisiness host Neil Cavuto Thursday.

”They were discussing all the different planets and why Mars is the best place to start a new civilization. And I was very impressed with him, too,” she added, meaning Barron.

“They were talking all night,” she later added on X. “Barron is very smart.”

Barron Trump makes the scene election night with parents Melania and the about to become president-elect. ( AP )

Elon later reported on X that he and Barron were discussing ”consciousness and video games.” Barron has reportedly been largely socializing with his classmates at New York University via the internet from his Manhattan Trump Tower home as they play video games.

The presidet-elect later had a moment with his “Best Buddy” Musk as the two men “grooved” together, stiffly, to Trump’s favorite song YMCA. Barron appeared embarrassed. But that’s the way it goes with bros sometimes..

Of the Trump clan, Maye Musk offered an interesting perspective: “Everyone is delightful, kind, sweet, generous, interesting and soft-spoken, which is interesting because, as politicians, you can talk loud.”

Elon Musk will likely have plenty of time to further cultivate his relationship with Barron because he’s angling to buy a $100 million property near Mar-a-Lago, the New York Post’s Page Six has reported early this week.