Anti-Brexit campaigners join central London rally calling for UK to ‘rejoin the EU’

Protesters have formed a sea of blue and yellow in central London as they call for the UK to rejoin the EU.

The National Rejoin March has attracted more than 1,000 people as they prepare this Saturday lunchtime to march from Park Lane, outside the London Hilton, toward Parliament Square where there will be speeches and a waving of flags of the EU nations.

“I think everyone young and old can see it’s a disaster,” said Eric Stock, 23 from north London, who was painted from head to toe in blue body paint. He added: “We don’t have much left of a democracy at all getting out on the streets is one of the few beacons of democracy have left.”

Hundreds of people joined the second National Rejoin March in London on September 23 (Barney Davis)

However, not everyone is in support. One motorist heckled the activists, shouting: “You’re wasting your time”. But others on an open top bus passing the rally gave their thumbs up to the cheering activists,

It is the second annual march held - although this year’s event appears to have seen fewer people taking part compared to last when thousands of people joined. Those taking part want to put rejoining the EU back on the agenda.

It comes as The Independent reveals Keir Starmer held secret talks with Emmanuel Macron about Brexit. The Labour leader has said he will seek to improve the government’s Brexit deal – but also insisted there is no case for rejoining the EU, its single market, or customs union.

At Parliament Square, speakers, including former Belgian prime minister Guy Verhofstadt and high-profile campaigner Gina Miller – who masterminded an anti-Brexit legal challenge, will address the crowd.

As the march was set to start, Madeleina Kay, 29, said the country had taken a “darker turn” after the Brexit referendum in 2016.

Ms Kay, who was awarded Young European of the Year by the Schwarzkopf Foundation in 2018, said: “I was very disappointed thought it was a different country. The only people I’m angry at are the politicians because they lied to us.

Eric Stoch, 23, north London, was painted head to toe in blue body paint for the march (Barney Davis)

“They’ve let everybody down and we can see the consequences of that now, the cost of living crisis they have taken rights away from us. Rejoining is going to be a long campaign but the younger people voted Remain and that is the future.”

Proud Welshman Gareth Kearns, 53, said: “People always say only old people for Brexit is sort of true but when you get to the very elderly the people who actually remember the Second World War they are with us. But they can’t be expected to go on a long march from here, they all take a shorter route.”