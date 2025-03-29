Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney accused of plagiarism in his Oxford thesis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has been accused of plagiarizing parts of his Oxford University thesis on the economy just weeks before voters will decide whether he should continue in his role.

The accusations were reportedly made by three academics chosen to assess the liberal leader’s 1995 theses for his doctorate by the conservative newspaper the National Post.

The three academics identified ten “potential” incidents of plagiarism, according to the paper.

One of them, Geoffrey Sigalet, a member of the University of British Columbia’s student disciplinary committee, said he felt Carney had inappropriately used others’ work in his 300-page thesis entitled The Dynamic Advantage of Competition.

“He’s just directly repeating without quotations. That’s what we call plagiarism,” Sigalet told the Post.

One of the other three academics agreed with Sigalet, but did not want his name revealed in the article because he was fearful he could be sued by Carney.

Carney’s thesis supervisor defended his work.

“I believe you are mischaracterizing this work,” Margaret Meyer, an American economist and an economics fellow at Nuffield College in Oxford University, told the National Post.

“As an academic of nearly 40 years, I see no evidence of plagiarism in the thesis you cited, nor any unusual academic practices,” she emphasized.

“Mark’s thesis was evaluated and approved by a faculty committee that saw his work for what it is: An impressive and thoroughly researched analysis that set him apart from his peers,” Meyer said.

A spokesperson for the Liberal campaign, Isabella Orozco-Madison, called the allegations an “irresponsible mischaracterization” of Carney’s work.

Canada’s new Prime Minister Mark Carney faces a vote next month which will determine if he will keep his role ( AP )

Carney’s office has yet to comment on the accusations.

Carney frequently referred in his thesis to a 1990 book “The Competitive Advantage of Nations.” But the critics brought in by the Post claimed he didn’t sufficiently credit it.

Carney was also accused of using some exact phrasing and some full sentences from the book, as well as parts of phrasing from three academic articles.

Meyer defended the inclusion of the phrases, saying it’s “typical that overlapping language appears” when sources are “frequently referenced in an academic text.”

Carney, from Edmonton, Alberta, graduated with a degree in economics from Harvard before obtaining a Masters degree at St Peter’s College at Oxford, and a Doctorate at Nuffield.

Carney was sworn in earlier this month as Canada’s prime minister, replacing Justin Trudeau amid a hostile trade war and Trudeau’s increasingly acrimonious relationship with President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly denigrated the northern nation as the 51st state of America and mocked Trudeau as a mere governor.

Trump and Carney shared their first phone call Friday, and both men said they planned to soon begin trade negotiations.

Trump characterized the call as “productive” and dropped his belittling public comments about Canada becoming an American state. He even told reporters later that he didn’t believe Canada had treated the U.S. unfairly in trade.

In a surprisingly dramatic reversal of his tone about the neighboring nation in the recent past, Trump said: “I think things will work out very well between Canada and the United States.”