Attorney General says Colston verdict is ‘confusing’ and considers referring decision to Court of Appeal
Conservative attorney general Suella Braverman has said she is considering referring the Colston statue verdict to the Court of Appeal because it is "causing confusion".
Mr Braverman said trial by jury is "an important guardian of liberty & must not be undermined" but that the decision by jurors to clear those involved in the case of criminal damage had caused confusion.
"Without affecting the result of this case, as Attorney General, I am able to refer matters to the Court of Appeal so that senior judges have the opportunity to clarify the law for future cases," she said.
"I am carefully considering whether to do so."
More follows...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies