Who is Damien Egan? Labour’s new MP for Kingswood

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Damien Egan has won the Kingswood by-election, overturning a 11,200 majority held by the Conservatives to give Labour a further boost ahead of the general election.

The by-election took place after former Tory MP Chris Skidmore stood down in protest at the government’s plan to boost oil and gas drilling in the North Sea.

Mr Egan’s win, beating Tory candidate Sam Bromiley by 2,501 votes, was not a great surprise locally for a seat last held by Labour in 2005.

The Cork-born MP has been supported by notable visits from the likes of Sir Keir Starmer, Rachel Reeves and Dawn Butler.

But it is local roots which have been a key part of his campaign. So here The Independent looks at who is Mr Egan?

Damien Egan with Sir Keir Starmer at his old school; Hanham Woods Academy School (PA)

Mr Egan was born in Ireland but moved to Kingswood, which is located on the edge of east Bristol, in his early childhood.

He attended Hanham Woods Academy, as did Tory candidate Mr Bromiley, and his first job was working in the Co-op supermarket in Downend.

At one point, he and his mother were made homeless - and it was this experience which he said made him become a parish councillor aged just 21.

He then moved to London and was elected a councillor in Lewisham, before becoming mayor in 2018 - a role he had until he stepped down to pick his campaign for the Kingswood by-election.

He’s moved back to Kingswood, and claims despite his absence he’s fully aware of the issues that matter for local people, including NHS services and policing.

What now? Well, this constituency will be broken up into four at the next general election taking place this year, and Mr Egan has already been selected as the Labour candidate for one of them; Bristol North East.

He’ll now take his seat for the next nine months before campaigning again for the new seat.