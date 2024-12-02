Trump appoints billionaire banker as UK ambassador

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Donald Trump has named billionaire investment banker Warren Stephens as his ambassador to the UK.

In a message on his Truth Social platform, the president-elect described the banker as “one of the most successful businessmen in the country” before describing the UK as among its “most cherished and beloved Allies”.

Mr Stephens, 67, is a Republican donor who previously campaigned against Mr Trump, before financially backing him at this year’s election.

It is a prestigious posting for the Republican donor who has no experience in government but whose contributions this year included $2 million (£1.6 million) to a Trump-backing super PAC donations vehicle.

He will replace Jane Hartley, the current ambassador to the UK appointed by Joe Biden, after Mr Trump’s inauguration in January. The Senate is required to confirm the choice.

Mr Trump wrote: “I am pleased to announce that Warren A Stephens, one of the most successful businessmen in the country, has been nominated to serve as the United States Ambassador to the Court of St James’s, a role in which he will act as our representative to the United Kingdom.

“Over the last 38 years, while serving as the president, chairman, and CEO of his company, Stephens Inc, Warren has built a wonderful financial services firm, while selflessly giving back to his community as a philanthropist.

“Warren has always dreamed of serving the United States full time. I am thrilled that he will now have that opportunity as the top diplomat, representing the USA to one of America’s most cherished and beloved allies.”

Mr Stephens is the chairman, president and CEO of Little Rock, Arkansas-based financial services firm Stephens Inc., having taken over the firm from his father.

Mr Trump has already named many of his nominees for his Cabinet and high-profile diplomatic posts, assembling a roster of staunch loyalists.

Over the weekend, Trump announced he intends to nominate real estate developer Charles Kushner, father of Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, to serve as ambassador to France.

During his first term, Mr Trump selected Robert “Woody” Johnson, a contributor to his campaign and the owner of the New York Jets football team, as his representative to the United Kingdom.