Watch: View of Parliament after Labour win landslide victory in General Election

There are mixed emotions across the political world this morning (5 July), as the Labour party win the general election in a landslide result.

Following 14 years of Conservative rule, the Tories have lost over 200 seats in this election, including those held by household names, including Liz Truss, Jacob Rees-Mogg, and Penny Mordaunt.

However, Rishi Sunak has held onto his seat in Richmond and Northallerton.

326 seats are required for a majority, and so far, Labour has 412 under their belt.

“Change begins now”, Keir Starmer told crowds as the results came pouring in. “It feels good, I have to be honest, four and a half years’ work changing the party - this is what it is for. A changed Labour party.”

The new Labour goverment have made a 10-step plan of promises to the British public, including NHS reform, the introduction of Great British Railways, and ending hotel stays for asylum seekers.