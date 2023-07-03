Watch live: James Cleverly speaks to EU-UK assembly about ‘mature relationship’

Watch live: James Cleverly speaks to EU-UK assembly about building ‘mature relationship’
Britain's foreign secretary James Cleverly has today told the Brussels forum he always believed friendly ties would be ‘the eventual outcome of Brexit.’
Mr Cleverly is currently delivering a speech to the EU-UK Parliamentary Assembly, discussing our relationship with the European Union following a controversial Brexit.
“Strong relationships and regular contact will help us understand each other, by building a spirit of mutual understanding and mutual confidence that will allow us to think creatively,” he said.
“Now, when we work together, we don’t have to agree on everything, because a mature relationship can deal with differences.”
Mr Cleverly is also expected to stress the importance of continued support for Ukraine as part of the visit.
