Labour to select candidate for Jeremy Corbyn’s seat amid speculation ex-leader will run as independent

The former party leader has been the MP in Islington North since 1983

Holly Evans
Thursday 16 May 2024 16:44
Comments
Labour have begun the process of selecting a candidate to replace Jeremy Corbyn (PA)

Labour has begun the process of replacing Jeremy Corbyn in London’s Islington North constituency ahead of the next general election.

The former party leader still holds Labour membership but has been sitting as an independent MP since 2020 after he was suspended from the parliamentary party over his reaction to a highly critical report on antisemitism.

He had also stepped down as the opposition leader in 2019 following the general election, in which Labour suffered their worst electoral defeat since 1935.

A shortlist for his constituency is due to be announced on 23 May with the candidate declared on 1 June.

Corbyn stepped down in 2019 with Sir Keir Starmer taking his place (PA)

A source within the party told the BBC that Corbyn was no longer part of Labour’s future. The party has transformed drastically in the last five years under Sir Keir Starmer’s leadership.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) had previously announced that the 73-year-old, who has been the MP in Islington North since 1983, was blocked from standing for Labour at the next election.

This follows his response to a report on antisemitism within the party, which he said had been “dramatically overstated”.

He was subsequently suspended for a “failure to retract his words”, which Corbyn labelled as a “political” move.

Among those hoping to apply to be the next Labour candidate are journalist Paul Mason and railway historian Christian Wolmar.

It is unclear whether Mr Corbyn intends to stand as an independent candidate and challenge Labour. He retains strong support within his constituency.

