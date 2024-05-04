Watch live: Results declared in London mayoral elections
London is braced to hear the results of this week’s mayoral election, and whether Sadiq Khan will remain in office for another term.
Other contenders for the job include Conservative candidate, Susan Hall, and Liberal Democrat, Rob Blackie.
The Labour mayor has beaten Tory Susan Hall by 54,481 to 43,405 in West Central, and in Merton and Wandsworth, there was a 5.1 per cent Conservative to Labour swing.
Keir Starmer pledged his support for Khan’s re-election earlier today while visiting the East Midlands’ new mayor, claiming he was “confident” Labour would take the victory in the Capital.
Meanwhile, if elected, Susan Hall has vowed to scrap the controversial Ulez extension, and bring back ‘borough-based policing’ in a bid to tackle crime.
Rob Blackie told The Independent he will focus on “fixing” the Met Police and tackle violence against women and girls should he be elected.
