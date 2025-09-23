Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK is forecast to see the highest rate of inflation of the G7 this year, while the economy is expected to stall – spelling trouble for the chancellor, Rachel Reeves, who made growth her “number one mission”.

The forecast from the highly influential Organisation of Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) predicted that, next year, the UK’s inflation rate will remain behind the US but ahead of other G7 nations like Germany and France.

Both the UK and US are continuing to see high inflation “by historical standards”, with Britain being hit by high food prices – in particular beef and dairy products – and a shrinking job market amid rising unemployment, the report says.

Amid a worldwide tariff war waged by US President Donald Trump, the OECD notes that global growth has been “resilient” – but that tariffs will hit economies in the coming year, not least the US itself.

The report comes as Ms Reeves is preparing November's Budget, in which she is expected to put up taxes or cut spending in order to stick to her own fiscal rules.

Meagre growth prospects

Despite Ms Reeves’ ambitions of growth, the OECD projects the economy will only grow at modest rates and stagnate even further in 2026.

Growth for 2025 is set to be at 1.4 per cent, a slight uptick from the OECD’s previous projection of 1.3 per cent. But growth next year is forecasted at just 1 per cent, below what the chancellor would have hoped.

This is lower than the global growth rate, projected at 2.9 per cent for 2026, and also than the United States (1.5 per cent). Other European nations will also struggle with lagging growth.

On the UK’s part, the report blames the government’s tighter fiscal stance – including higher taxes and lower government spending – for dragging growth rates.

In addition, higher trade costs – influenced by Trump’s tariffs – and global uncertainty have played a part in weakening growth around the world, according to the report.

Highest inflation in the G7

The UK’s inflation is the highest in the G7 this year, projected at 3.5 per cent for 2025.

Though inflation is set to go down next year, to 2.7 per cent, these estimates are 0.4 points higher than the previous forecast – and still above the 2 per cent target.

Earlier this week, Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey warned the UK “is not out of the woods yet” when it comes to inflation as interest rates were held at 4 per cent.

Inflation in the UK will be higher than the US this year, according to the OECD, but will ease up in 2026 as the US rises due to tariff pressures.

Household inflation in both the US and UK will remain “at high levels by historical standards”, the OECD warns, while most other countries will see less of a rise.

Food prices continue to add pressure

The UK has also faced “mounting food price pressures” which are contributing to inflation. This comes as global food prices soar in certain areas, in particular the dairy sector.

Food inflation in the UK is the second highest in the G7, at 5.1 per cent with no signs of slowing; behind only Japan, where the cost of rice has jumped by nearly 70 per cent in a year.

The report also notes that services like restaurants and recreation across the world have seen little return to pre-pandemic prices.

In the UK, latest figures from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) show that a few food items are seeing particularly high inflation.

open image in gallery A bad season for cacao growers amid extreme weather conditions has meant that chocolate prices are rising. ( AP )

Beef and veal prices have risen by a quarter in the past year (24.9 per cent), while other animal products like butter and milk are also affected, amid dwindling cattle supplies and poor farming subsidies.

Coffee and chocolate prices have also both gone up by 15.4 per cent, hit by extreme weather in cocoa-growing countries.

Shrinking job market around the world

The UK is also seeing a declining number of jobs on the market, compared to the number of people who are unemployed.

There are currently 728,000 job vacancies in the UK, having fallen consistently since the post-pandemic spike.

Meanwhile the unemployment rate has been rising, now at 4.7 per cent; with around 1.7 million people unemployed and trying to find work in the UK.

A similar situation is occurring in the US, Germany and Canada, the report says.

The global tariff picture

Overall, global growth is expected to sit at 3.2 per cent this year and fall slightly to 2.9 per cent in 2026.

But the OECD says that growth around the world was “more resilient” than expected amid high tariffs and other pressures.

open image in gallery The impact of Trump’s tariffs will be felt abroad and at home in the US. ( REUTERS )

Meanwhile in the US, goods which have faced higher tariff rates are already seeing a drop in purchases, with imports down by -4.9 per cent in the first half of 2025.

Though the full impact of tariffs on countries’ economies remains to be seen, the OECD expects this to affect growth in the coming year - with effects “increasingly visible in spending choices, labour markets and consumer prices”.