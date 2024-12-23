Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino fired back Sunday after President-elect Donald Trump twice threatened to take control of the Panama Canal.

“As president, I want to express clearly that every square meter of the Panama Canal and its adjacent zone belongs to Panama, and will continue to do so,” Mulino said in a strident video statement. “The sovereignty and independence of our country are not negotiable.”

He added: “The canal is not under direct or indirect control, neither by China, nor by the European community, nor by the United States, nor by any other power. As a Panamanian, I strongly reject any manifestation that distorts this reality.”

Panama “respects other nations and demands respect,” he insisted.

Trump again emphasized Sunday in an address before the conservative Turning Point USA “Americafest” in Phoenix that he is prepared to take back the Panama Canal because he’s angry about “exorbitant’ use fees.

He also said in an afternoon post on Truth Social that America’s “control and ownership” of Greenland from Denmark is an “absolute necessity” for world “security” and “freedom.” He made the startling call as he announced PayPal co-founder Ken Hoswery as his pick to be U.S. ambasador to Denmark .

Trump first raised the threat about the Panama Canal in two long Truth Social postst Saturday, calling the canal a “vital” American “asset.”

He added: “Our Navy and Commerce have been treated in a very unfair and injudicious way. The fees being charged by Panama are ridiculous, especially knowing the extraordinary generosity that has been bestowed to Panama by the U.S.”

“Has anyone ever heard of the Panama Canal?” Trump asked the Turning Point crowd Sunday. “Because we’re being ripped off at the Panama Canal like we’re being ripped off everywhere else.”

He vowed “swift action” on the matter in his remarks.

“It was given to Panama and to the people of Panama, but it has provisions. You got to treat us fairly and they haven’t treated us fairly,” Trump insisted.

“If the principles, both moral and legal, of this magnanimous gesture of giving are not followed, then we will demand that the Panama Canal be returned to the United States of America in full, quickly and without question,” Trump added.

An audience member shouted out: “Take it back!” Trump responded: “That’s a good idea.”

Panama charges fees for boats and ships to use the canal connecting the Pacific and Atlantic oceans. They can vary from $0.50 to $300,000. The U.S. handed Panama control of the canal in 1999. The U.S. is by far the biggest user of the canal.

The United States built the canal in the early 1900s to improve travel for American commercial and military vessels between its coasts without having to go around South America. Washington turned over control of the waterway to Panama in 1999 under a treaty signed in 1977 by President Jimmy Carter. Trump called the deal “foolish” on Sunday.

Molino defended the fees, saying they are necessary, and are determined after open hearings taking into account market conditions, international competition, operating costs and maintenance and modernization.

“We are a country open to dialogue, today and always, to investments and good relations, but with the clear motto that the country comes first,” he emphasized.

“That, for this Panamanian president, is not negotiable.”