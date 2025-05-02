Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A clear winner has emerged from the 2025 local elections: Nigel Farage’s Reform party.

Results are still being counted and not all councils have declared, but Reform has already swept up seats across all local councils.

At time of writing, Reform has over 600 seats; hundreds of seats more than the next party, the Liberal Democrats.

“[This is the] beginning of the end of the Conservative Party”, Mr Farage said today in Durham, celebrating his party’s wins.

He said Reform had had “the Labour Party for lunch” and “wiped out” the Conservatives in parts of England.

Pollsters were expecting a wipeout for the Conservatives, who have won just a fraction of their 996 seats in the 2021 election. But Labour has so far performed worse than any expectations; winning just 78 local council seats, to the Tories’ 266.

Reform, meanwhile, have come out on top.

The last time that these councils were up for election was 2021. Reform candidates did not win a single seat at the time; though they have had success in council by-elections since then.

This scale of council control is unprecedented for the party and its predecessors under Mr Farage.

Reform has also gained control of more councils than any other party, at 7 so far out of 23, with the Liberal Democrats at two.

These councils are Durham, Lancashire, Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire, Staffordshire, and Kent.

open image in gallery In Kent, the Conservatives’ 2021 success was undermined by Reform landslide this year. ( ElectionMapsUK )

This year’s local elections have seen a high number of councils with no overall majority- meaning that no party received over half of local seats.

The introduction of Reform into the mix has likely played a part in this, with many councils seeing seats split between four or more parties.

So far, Reform has won the most seats in Durham, where it has taken 65 out of 98 local council positions.

Mr Farage’s party also took 57 seats in Kent; making up 70 per cent representation on both councils.

open image in gallery Reform candidates took seats from Labour across Durham. ( ElectionMapsUK )

In Kent, the electoral map shows that Reform snatched up the most seats almost exclusively from the Conservatives.

It’s a similar story in Lancashire, where the Tories lost dozens of seats to Reform; as did Labour.

In Durham, meanwhile, Reform’s success came at the highest cost to Labour, which previously held 54 seats and now holds just four.

This piece will be updated as results come in, numbers are subject to change. Graphics from ElectionMapsUK.