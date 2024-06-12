For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak’s closest parliamentary aide placed a bet on when the general election would be called, just days before the prime minister made the announcement, it has been revealed.

Craig Williams, the prime minister’s parliamentary private secretary, admitted placing a bet on the election prior to Mr Sunak’s announcement after he was approached by a journalist.

It is understood the Gambling Commission, which has launched an inquiry into the incident, informed Downing Street officials of the bet last week.

Using confidential information to gain an unfair advantage when betting may constitute a criminal offence.

Additionally, the MPs’ code of conduct bars members from “causing significant damage to the reputation and integrity of the house”. The bet was allegedly placed while parliament was still in session.

“I’ve been contacted by a journalist about Gambling Commission inquiries into one of my accounts and thought it best to be totally transparent,” Mr Williams said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

“I put a flutter on the general election some weeks ago. This has resulted in some routine inquiries and I confirm I will fully cooperate with these.

“I don’t want it to be a distraction from the campaign, I should have thought about how it looks.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (C) arrives for a Sky News election event on June 12, 2024 in Grimsby ( Getty Images )

A Conservative party spokesperson added: “We are aware of contact between a Conservative candidate and the Gambling Commission.

“It is a personal matter for the individual in question. As the Gambling Commission is an independent body, it wouldn’t be proper to comment further, until any process is concluded.”

The bet was flagged automatically by Ladbrokes, the betting company with which Mr Williams placed the wager.

The 39-year-old Tory candidate for Montgomeryshire and Glyndwr placed a £100 bet with 5-1 odds, meaning he would have won £500, but his name was raised as potentially a “politically exposed person”, so the wager was not registered. The bookmaker is believed to be particularly cautious over “novelty” betting markets such as the general election.

According to The Guardian, the bet was placed via an online account that would have required Mr Williams to provide personal details, including his date of birth and debit card. The bookmaker also knows the location of the bet.

Ladbrokes declined to comment on the incident but the Gambling Commission issued a statement.

A spokesperson for the Gambling Commission said: “If someone uses confidential information in order to gain an unfair advantage when betting, this may constitute an offence of cheating under section 42 of the Gambling Act, which is a criminal offence.

“The Gambling Commission does not typically confirm or deny whether any investigations are under way unless or until they are concluded, or if arrests are made or charges are brought during a criminal investigation.”