Rishi Sunak is expected to visit King Charles at Buckingham Palace this morning (5 July) to offer his resignation, as the UK votes the Labour Party into power at the General Election.

After a brief window, Keir Starmer will then visit the monarch, to be asked to become to the new prime minister. Starmer will likely make a statement outside Downing Street later today as he and his family prepare to move in.

In less than two years since becoming King, Charles has welcomed two new prime ministers.

This is the first time in 14 years that the UK has had a Labour government, following the defeat of Gordon Brown.

The Conservatives lost over 240 seats in the general election, including those of key figure for the party, including Penny Mordaunt, Liz Truss, and Michael Fabricant.

Rishi Sunak will continue to serve as the MP for Richmond and Northallerton in Yorkshire.