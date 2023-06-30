Jump to content

Watch live: Rishi Sunak breaks silence following Zac Goldsmith resignation to discuss NHS

Sophie Thompson
Friday 30 June 2023 12:01
Watch live: Rishi Sunak speaks for first time since Zac Goldsmith resignation

Rishi Sunak is set to speak at a press conference just hours after the resignation of climate minister, Zac Goldsmith.

The prime minister refused to take questions from reporters this morning (30 June) as he left a hospital in Cambridge, and appeared focused on his work.

Goldsmith said that Sunak was ‘uninterested’ in climate change, making it ‘untenable’ to do his job properly.

At the conference he is joined by NHS England chief executive Amanda Pritchard and NHS national medical director Stephen Powis, as they discuss health service matters, putting Tory civil wars aside.

The lectern reads ‘cut waiting lists’, one of the Conservative Party’s key promises since Sunak took over from Liz Truss.

Just this morning, Sunak published a piece on the government’s website about what the NHS workforce plan means for the public.

He is not expected to address the Zac Goldsmith resignation.

