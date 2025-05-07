Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Top Trump administration officials are meeting this weekend in Switzerland with representatives from China in the first major tariff discussions between the countries.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer will meet with their counterparts in Geneva, the White House announced.

The Chinese Commerce Ministry on Tuesday confirmed the meeting between its vice premier and Bessent.

“The Chinese side carefully evaluated the information from the U.S. side and decided to agree to have contact with the U.S. side after fully considering global expectations, Chinese interests and calls from U.S. businesses and consumers,” said a ministry spokesperson.

The spokesperson emphasized, however, that China would not “sacrifice its principles or global equity or justice in seeking any agreement.”

Trump has imposed tariffs of 145 percent on Chinese goods, while China has set 125 percent tariffs on U.S. products, with huge consequences for both countries. China supplies a massive amount of electronics, toys, textiles and furniture to the U.S. as it buys grains and oilseeds from American farmers, as well as oil and gas.

Tariffs are paid by companies that import the products from China, such as huge retailers like Target, which typically pass on some or all of the price increases to the American consumer.

President Donald Trump claimed weeks ago that the U.S. and Cina were already negotiating lowering tariffs on the other’s product – which Beijing denied.

Bessent earlier Tuesday admitted in testimony to a House committee that the U.S. and China “have not engaged in negotiations.”

But he also said as “early as this week,” the U.S. would announce trade deals with some of the largest U.S. trading partners.

Trump had insisted last month that he already had 200 trade deals, but as of Tuesday not a single one had been announced.

He clarified last week in a town hall that there were actually at that time only three “potential” deals, and indicated he was in no rush for deals. “You’re in a bigger hurry than I am,” he told the town hall moderators.

Associated Press contributed to this report.