A new book claims that King Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry were reportedly so unhappy with former president Donald Trump’s 2012 remarks about Kate Middleton, they unleashed “torrents of profanity.”

Earlier this week, Newsweek reported on excerpts obtained from Christopher Andersen’s upcoming royal biography, The King: The Life of Charles III. The book, which is slated for release in the US next week and in the UK on December 8, explains what took place within the royal family after Mr Trump tweeted disparagingly about Kate Middleton.

In 2012, Mr Trump tweeted about the Princess of Wales after photographs of her sunbathing topless were published in the French publication Closer.

“Kate Middleton is great – but she shouldn’t be sunbathing in the nude – only herself to blame,” Mr Trump tweeted at the time. “Who wouldn’t take Kate’s picture and make lots of money if she does the nude sunbathing thing. Come on Kate!”

Mr Andersen wrote in his book that, at the time, “Trump’s criticism of Kate resulted in what one Clarence House butler referred to as ‘torrents of profanity’ from both Prince Charles and his sons.” He also alleged that this wasn’t the first time the royals had openly expressed ire towards Mr Trump.

Prior to the 2012 incident, Mr Andersen explained that Mr Trump’s comments about Princess Diana were also not well-received by the royal family.

“It didn’t help that Trump had aggressively pursued Princess Diana after her divorce—overtures that were rebuffed—and claimed later on a radio program that he could have ‘nailed her if I wanted to,’ but only if she passed an HIV test,” Mr Andersen wrote.

Years later, in 2017, the royals also apparently tried to “discourage” a planned visit by Mr Trump to the UK. Mr Andersen’s book claims that King Charles and his two sons “burned up the phone lines between Clarence House and Kensington Palace, with all three princes agreeing to work behind the scenes to discourage Trump’s visit.”

“Throughout 2017 and into 2018, Britons seemed nearly as fascinated with the tweet-storming Trump as their American cousins. The royal family was no exception,” Mr Andersen wrote. “At every opportunity, including Prince Harry’s wedding reception, Charles took his wealthy and influential American friends aside and gently prodded them for information. It was important that he not push too hard or too far; some of the donors to his charities, including those with the deepest pockets, were Trump supporters.”

The excerpt continues: “Still, when lent a receptive ear, Charles asked on several occasions how likely it was that President Trump would be impeached. ‘Trump seems to be detached from reality, doesn’t he?’ he asked a former Washington official who now headed up a major US conglomerate. ‘What a ghastly, awful man.’”

A spokesperson for the royal family declined The Independent’s request for comment on the book’s claims.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Mr Trump for comment.